iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.36

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.36 and last traded at $93.25, with a volume of 240136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.97.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,480,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,453 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

