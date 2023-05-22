iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,799 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

