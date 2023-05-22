iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.77

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.77 and last traded at $139.35, with a volume of 321183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.93.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,328,000 after buying an additional 416,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after buying an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,380,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,150,000 after buying an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

