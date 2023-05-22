iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.19

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 71007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $777.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 255,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 99,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

