iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 202.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $255.38. The stock had a trading volume of 452,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $258.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

