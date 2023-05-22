iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.72

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.72 and last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 26175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $683.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

