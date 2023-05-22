iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Raised by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,041,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.24. 554,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

