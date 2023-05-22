iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 288.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,326 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.12. 393,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.