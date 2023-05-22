iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 618,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 398,570 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.16. 63,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

