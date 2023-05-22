iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.89

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.89 and last traded at $75.11, with a volume of 2210488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.27.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 47,270 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after buying an additional 129,801 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 149,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 144,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

