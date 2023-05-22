Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Position Increased by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,873,797 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810,865 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco makes up 16.7% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned about 0.64% of Itaú Unibanco worth $296,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $140,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $39,962,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.7 %

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,406,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,646,404. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.