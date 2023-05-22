Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Itron from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. Itron has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $60,591.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $512,453. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

