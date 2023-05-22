J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.18.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $150.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.