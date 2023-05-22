Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.72. The stock had a trading volume of 107,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,365. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.34. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,922,000 after purchasing an additional 380,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

