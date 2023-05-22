Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,134,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,841,000 after buying an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,048,000 after buying an additional 50,316 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,207,000 after buying an additional 49,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,057,000 after buying an additional 48,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $122.31. The stock had a trading volume of 128,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,779. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

