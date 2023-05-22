Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $1.56 Million Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,084,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 112,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.80. 72,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

