Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock remained flat at $14.51 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.