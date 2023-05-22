Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $795,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,335 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.49. 6,084,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,635,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $229.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

