Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 1,650 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MetLife by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 632,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,129. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

