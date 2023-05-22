Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 215 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,972. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.27 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

