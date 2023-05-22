Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 3,250 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after buying an additional 809,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after purchasing an additional 524,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $385.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.