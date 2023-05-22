Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after buying an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after buying an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,422,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $136.68. 241,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.