John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.63. 3,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $119.33.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.