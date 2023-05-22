John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.63. 3,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $119.33.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.