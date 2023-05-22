Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. 2,759,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,842. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after buying an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

