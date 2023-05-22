Kier Group (LON:KIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.60

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIEGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.60 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 81.10 ($1.02), with a volume of 1159584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.90 ($1.03).

Separately, Numis Securities dropped their price target on Kier Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £361.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,638.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

