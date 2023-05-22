Kinney Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kinney Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 135,721 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,995,000. Salesforce makes up 13.9% of Kinney Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.29. 1,929,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,583,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $213.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 997.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

