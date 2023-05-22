Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 3,869,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,895. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -444.43%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 279.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 164,186 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

