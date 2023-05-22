KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0349

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $17.47 million and approximately $640,884.16 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03613131 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $573,896.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

