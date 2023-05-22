Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Koppers Stock Performance
Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.81. 15,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,456. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.82.
Koppers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.
Institutional Trading of Koppers
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
