Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Barclays cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an add rating and a $8.94 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.71.

KOS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.79.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,588,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after buying an additional 1,298,489 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,664,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after buying an additional 259,535 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 72.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 139,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,376,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 380,401 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

