Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 178,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $223,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

