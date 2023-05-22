Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.