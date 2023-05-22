Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 300,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,761. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 87.81 and a quick ratio of 87.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 551,241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

