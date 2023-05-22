Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of LBAI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $875.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,584,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

