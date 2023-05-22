Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) PT Raised to GBX 725

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.77) to GBX 725 ($9.08) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LDSCY stock remained flat at $7.96 during midday trading on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

About Land Securities Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.