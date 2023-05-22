Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) PT Raised to GBX 725

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.77) to GBX 725 ($9.08) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
LDSCY stock remained flat at $7.96 during midday trading on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.
About Land Securities Group
