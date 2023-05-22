Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

LTRN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lantern Pharma by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

