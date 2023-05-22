Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $34,380.08 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

