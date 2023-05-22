LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.65. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 298,376 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $340,989.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,447.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $340,989.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,050.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,551 in the last ninety days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

