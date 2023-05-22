LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LGI Homes Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $119.82. 35,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,610. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $126.37.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $1,456,240.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,165.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

