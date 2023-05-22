Lido Staked ETH Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,803.95 or 0.06716730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $11.75 billion and approximately $15.13 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 6,515,604 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 6,496,010.25363588. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,794.72427092 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $14,599,751.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

