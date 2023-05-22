Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMB. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Limbach from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Limbach from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $20.79. 44,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limbach has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Limbach will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.