Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lowered by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 4.6% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $43,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $367.56. 449,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.71. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.