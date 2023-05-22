Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $116.13

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $116.13 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,556,575 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,493,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00325083 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $61.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.