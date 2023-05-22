LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.60.

LIVN stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

