Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Logitech International by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $68.17.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

