Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Logitech International Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LOGI opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $68.17.
About Logitech International
Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.
