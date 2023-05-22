LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 214 ($2.68).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.57) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 185.70 ($2.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.62. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.32). The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 713.46, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 3,846.15%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

