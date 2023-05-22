Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $751.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

