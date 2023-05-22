Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMFGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $751.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

