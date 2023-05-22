M3F Inc. Has $17.31 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

M3F Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,518,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the period. Pioneer Bancorp accounts for approximately 5.3% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned 0.06% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 36.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pioneer Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

NASDAQ PBFS traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $8.49. 1,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $220.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) operates as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

