M3F Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)

M3F Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Magyar Bancorp comprises 2.1% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 7.93% of Magyar Bancorp worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGYR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 93,508 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGYR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Magyar Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.