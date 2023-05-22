M3F Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

M3F Inc. decreased its stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial makes up 2.0% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 40.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

South Plains Financial stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. 34,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $358.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. It operates under the Community Banking and Insurance segments.

